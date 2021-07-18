Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKBU. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,910,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000.

Shares of SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

