Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Decreases By 70.4%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 222,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.