Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Down 68.0% in June

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRSS traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 114,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,620. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

