Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.66. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,793. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.97.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
