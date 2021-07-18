Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.66. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,793. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.97.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

