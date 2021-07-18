Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.73 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $105.73 million and $1.85 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

