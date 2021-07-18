Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 1,716 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,021.00.
NYSE CRY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,907. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CryoLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.