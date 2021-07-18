Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 1,716 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,021.00.

NYSE CRY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,907. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CryoLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

