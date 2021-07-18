Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 57,921 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.41 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88.

