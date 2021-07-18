Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 362,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 4th quarter worth about $5,055,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Holicity stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

