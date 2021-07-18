296,223 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 296,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

