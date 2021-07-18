Jane Street Group LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

