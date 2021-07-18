iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPXN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPXN opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

