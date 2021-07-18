Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $60,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 185,219 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Corning by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 228,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

