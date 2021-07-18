Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $128.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

