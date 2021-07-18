Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 13,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 160.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

