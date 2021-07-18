Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 668,810 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

