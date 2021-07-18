Wealth Alliance Takes $330,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.