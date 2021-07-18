Wealth Alliance Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

