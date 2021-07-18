PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Radius Health worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

RDUS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

