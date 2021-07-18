EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,952 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

