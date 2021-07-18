First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,378,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.21 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

