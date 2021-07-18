Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Boosted by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 242.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

