Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Altus Midstream worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

