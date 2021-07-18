Cushing Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 134,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

