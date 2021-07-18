First Foundation Advisors Has $280,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,743 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

