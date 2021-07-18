First Foundation Advisors Acquires 246 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $276.30 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

