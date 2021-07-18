Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.68 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.