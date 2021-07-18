EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

