First Foundation Advisors Has $461,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3,251.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

