Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

