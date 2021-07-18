Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

DUK stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.