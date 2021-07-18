M. Edward Jr. Hoyle Acquires 1,471 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.