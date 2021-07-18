QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $350,220.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.07 or 0.99943052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

