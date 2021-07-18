ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0152

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $109.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 107,160,899 coins and its circulating supply is 87,018,889 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

