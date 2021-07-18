Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $189.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

