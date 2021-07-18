Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,144.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,259.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

