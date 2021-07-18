CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Get CHS alerts:

NASDAQ CHSCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090. CHS has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $29.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.