VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 57.2% in June

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 28,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.