VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 57.2% in June

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 28,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.