Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ stock remained flat at $$26.12 on Friday. 1,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

