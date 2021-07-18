David W. Ruttenberg Sells 22,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00.

Newmont stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $12,990,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Newmont by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

