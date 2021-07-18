Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $166.82 Average PT from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.82.

Several research firms have commented on GH. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ GH opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,971. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

