Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 173,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.