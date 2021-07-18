Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 173,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
