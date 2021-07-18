Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 40,391 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) EVP Ryan Paul Barretto sold 40,391 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $6,283,627.87.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 318,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

