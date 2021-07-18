Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8,300.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.28. 1,310,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,201. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $158.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

