Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $230,334,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

