Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.99. 583,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,024. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.72 and a 1 year high of $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

