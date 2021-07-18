Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

