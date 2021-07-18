Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 8,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $1,116,615.42. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 522,357 shares of company stock worth $73,287,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $129.48 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

