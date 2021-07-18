Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.04% of Landstar System worth $255,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.21.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.12 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.89 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

