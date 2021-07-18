Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

