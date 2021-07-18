TIG Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

